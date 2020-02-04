Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,953. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $473.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

