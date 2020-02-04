Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0337 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $501,552.00 and approximately $6,598.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,292.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.02039564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.04122037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00749433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00126083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00827446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009500 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00704592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,883,306 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.