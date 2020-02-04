Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given “Positive” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their positive rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 5,566,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,266,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

