Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 55 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.59. 81,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $206.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.