Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. 292,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,600,456. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

