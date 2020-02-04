Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,074,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 1,373,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

