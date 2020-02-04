Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Paypal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.21. 2,832,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $89.71 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

