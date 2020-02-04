Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $181.15. 260,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,119. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.16 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.