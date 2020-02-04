Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

