Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 3,180 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. 3,363,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,416,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

