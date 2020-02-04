Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57.

Get Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares alerts:

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares™.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.