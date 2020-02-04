Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,327. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

