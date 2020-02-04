Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $128.32. 30,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $120.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

