Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

SPMD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. 4,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

