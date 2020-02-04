Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,221 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,877. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

