Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 815 Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,127. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

