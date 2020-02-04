Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.