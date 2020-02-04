Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.23. 89,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,054. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,838.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

