Eidoo 24-Hour Volume Hits $191,486.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $191,486.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.02925683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00197697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00132531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,283,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,948,654 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.