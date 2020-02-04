Elcoin (EL) Price Tops $0.0054

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Elcoin has a market capitalization of $60,379.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.24 or 0.02990371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00197907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00128779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elcoin Coin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elcoin is elcoin.space

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.