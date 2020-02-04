Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,599. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

