electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.
ECOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
