electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

ECOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

