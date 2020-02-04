Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0041 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $117,634.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptohub, Bitbns and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,982,445,901 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

