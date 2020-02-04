Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.00. 2,666,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,598. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $60,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,477.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

