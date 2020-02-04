Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) shares fell 18.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.76, 603,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 231,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,067 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.