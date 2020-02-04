Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 3.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock worth $197,239,290. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

