Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.42

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 19500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market cap of $15.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

