Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 19th

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Energy Transfer LP Unit has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

