Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 19th

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.
Energy Transfer LP Unit has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.57.
ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
