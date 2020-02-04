Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ennis an industry rank of 4 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ennis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 52.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth $2,178,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Ennis by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 26,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.78. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts predict that Ennis will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ennis (EBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.