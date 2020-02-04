Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.11 million.
NASDAQ ENTG opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $58.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.