Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.56.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $608.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,281. Equinix has a 52 week low of $372.75 and a 52 week high of $609.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.74 and its 200-day moving average is $559.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

