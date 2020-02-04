Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Up 8.7%

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.25, 822,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 605% from the average session volume of 116,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

