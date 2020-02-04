Essentia Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $283,439.00 and $28,142.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.44 or 0.05976562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00127901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00035466 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

