Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $194,000 in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $68,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NMFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. 10.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

