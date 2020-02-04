Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.