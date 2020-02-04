Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $126,107.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, P2PB2B, Coinlim and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.05950695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127874 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinlim, Mercatox, DDEX, Escodex, CoinTiger and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

