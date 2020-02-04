E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,452. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

