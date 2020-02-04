Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RE. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.59. 288,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.37. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $208.01 and a 12-month high of $281.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.