Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RE. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.86.
Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.59. 288,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.37. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $208.01 and a 12-month high of $281.98.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.