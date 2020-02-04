Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.71 ($33.39).

EVK traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €25.39 ($29.52). 289,581 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

