Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.71 ($33.39).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.74 ($28.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.34 and a 200-day moving average of €24.72. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

