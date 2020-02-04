Expeditors International of Washington Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 831% compared to the average daily volume of 270 call options.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

EXPD stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

