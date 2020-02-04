Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. 31,909,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,472,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

