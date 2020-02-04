Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Laidlaw began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 363,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.62. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

