EZCORP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EZPW stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.