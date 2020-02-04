F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks’ first-quarter fiscal 2020 results gained traction from solid growth in services revenues. However, its lowered guidance for earnings in the fiscal second quarter is likely to dent investor confidence. With the acquisition of Shape Security, F5’s operating expenses are expected to flare up as well, inducing near-term pressure on the margins and earnings. Further, F5 is hurt by weakness in its core ADC business. Uncertainty regarding the transition from hardware to software is an added bane. Deceleration in software growth as large deals remain challenging is a major headwind. Nonetheless, robust customer demand for security use cases including WAF and SSLO as well as the ongoing ELA traction is a boon. Moreover, management remains optimistic that surging demand for the multi-cloud application services will be a key driver.”

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on F5 Networks to and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145 shares of company stock valued at $164,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.