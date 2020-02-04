Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 198326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.71.

The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

