Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $210.27. 13,393,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,827. Facebook has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $595.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $23,615,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,358 shares of company stock worth $51,471,739. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 22,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

