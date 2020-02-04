Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Up 9.6%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82, 271,864 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 156,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Farmmi worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

