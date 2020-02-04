Fast Lane (OTCMKTS:FLHI) Trading 34.1% Higher

Fast Lane Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLHI) traded up 34.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 382,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,094% from the average session volume of 32,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Fast Lane (OTCMKTS:FLHI)

Fast Lane Holdings Inc does not have a significant operations. The company intends to serve as a vehicle to affect an asset acquisition, merger, and exchange of capital stock or other business combination. Previously, it was involved in the operation of retail power sports superstores. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Cranston, Rhode Island.

