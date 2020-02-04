Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.12, 879,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,002,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

